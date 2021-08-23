2 young men, 2 minors charged with Chase Village supermarket robbery

Photo via TTPS

Four people, two adults and two 17-year-olds, who allegedly stole money and cigarettes from a supermarket, were expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate virtually on Monday.

Police charged Samuel Roopchand, 20, Terrell St Cyr, 18, and the two minors with robbery.

Roopchand lives at Calcutta No 4 in Freeport, and St Cyr at Primrose Drive, Chase Village in Chaguanas.

A police release said officers arrested the four accused on Thursday.

The charge stemmed from a robbery at Summer’s Supermarket in Chase Village on Wednesday.

At about 2.15 pm that day, the release said, four young men entered the supermarket and announced a robbery. Three had cutlasses.

They stole $1,400 and some cigarettes, then ran off.

PC Rampersad of the Freeport police station charged them.