12 deaths, 112 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has recorded 12 more deaths and 112 new covid19 cases.

The 4 pm update on Monday said the number of deaths is now 1,237.

It said the latest case figures reflect samples taken between August 19 and 22.

There are 5,191 active cases and the total number of cases to date is 43,145.

It said 36,717 patients have recovered and 301 are currently in hospital. There are 99 patients in step-down facilities, 128 in state quarantine, and 4,679 in home isolation.

The total number of people tested for the virus to date is 297,206.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with a first dose is 486,399 and with a second dose is 369,324. Of these, 2,064 people ages 12-18 have been given their first dose.