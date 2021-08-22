Venezuelans among nine held with protected animals in Mayaro

File photo.

Seven Venezuelans were among nine people arrested on Saturday when they were found with protected animals and a quantity of food items at a house in Mayaro.

A police media release on Sunday reported that members of the Mayaro CID, Task Force and the Emergency Response Patrol went to a house at San Sucker Road, where they found a number of protected birds in small cages and a turtle.

Police also found food items which they suspect were illegally imported.

The Ministry of Agriculture Game Warden Department is assisting police with their enquiries.

The release said the Venezuelans will be quarantined at the Chaguaramas heliport while the two local men would be detained by police.

Eastern Division police are continuing enquiries.