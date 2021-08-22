Two more covid19 deaths in Tobago

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago reported two more covid19 deaths in its clinical update on Sunday.

An 84-year-old woman and 43-year-old man, both with comorbidities, succumbed to the virus, which took Tobago's fatalities to 58.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said its data represented information up to noon on Sunday.

The division said there were 12 new cases in the last 24 hours.

There are 492 covid19 cases on the island – 34 in state isolation, 453 in home isolation and five in ICU.

Thirty-seven patients were discharged.

The division said of the 12,214 people tested for the virus, 2,000 people returned to positive tests.

The vaccination update showed 17,231 people with at lease one dose administered while 12,001 people received their two shots.