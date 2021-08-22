Trinidad and Tobago drawn in Group F in Concacaf Women prelims

TRINIDAD AND Tobago were drawn with Guyana, Nicaragua, Dominica and Turks and Caicos Islands, in Group F, in the qualifying competition for the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship, which will be held in November 2021 and April 2022.

Thirty teams were drawn into six groups of five, and will play two home and two away matches in a single round-robin format. The six group winners will advance to the final Concacaf tournament.

The tournament will serve as the Concacaf qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as well as for the football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France.

The top two teams of each group will qualify for the World Cup, while the third-placed teams from each group will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs. In addition, the winners will qualify for the Olympics, while the second and third-placed teams will advance to the CONCACAF Olympic play-off.

Canada and the United States, the two highest-ranked CONCACAF teams in the FIFA Women's World Rankings of August 2020, qualified automatically for the Concacaf final championship.

Further details on the schedule will follow in due course.