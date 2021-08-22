TKR vying for fifth CPL crown

In this September 10, 2020 file photo, Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate winning the Hero Caribbean Premier League Final against St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Photo by CPL T20 via Getty Images -

TRINBAGO KNIGHT Riders (TKR) remain the most successful team since the inception of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament eight years ago.

TKR have won four titles thus far and enter the 2021 edition as reigning champions. Even before the year’s competition bowls off, the Trinidad and Tobago franchise is already a favourite among the competition’s global fan base to capture the crown.

In 2015, Red Chillies Entertainment, led by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Mehta Group businessman Jay Mehta and his wife Juhi Chawla, purchased a stake in TKR, which was named Red Steel at the time.

Red Chillies Entertainment also owns the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and this was the first time an IPL team had invested in a T20 cricket franchise outside India. Ace spinner Sunil Narine remains the only cricketer who currently plays for both TKR and KKR.

Since Khan’s inclusion to the franchise, TKR’s worldwide fan base grew immensely owing to his iconic Bollywood career and international appeal.

TKR continue to be the showpiece of the CPL.

At last year’s tournament, TKR played unbeaten led by talisman Kieron Pollard, who captained the team to a historic flawless victory. TKR remain the only team in CPL history to have won the tournament without losing a game.

They also finished the 2020 competition with the most runs (1,683) and most wickets (86) by a team.

In 2019, Pollard replaced three-time CPL winner Dwayne Bravo at the helm after the ‘Champion’ all-rounder suffered a finger injury prior to the tourney.

KEY CHANGES THIS SEASON

This year however, TKR have made some significant alterations to their squad. The biggest though, is the surprise transfer of their former captain Bravo, to the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

A player-swap between both franchises in April saw former TKR wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin return to the squad while Bravo chases a “new challenge”.

The all-rounder has been one of the franchise’s core players since 2013 and TKR fans are expected to be a bit surprised when he lines up for the Patriots this year.

Bravo is known for on-field theatrics and good performances with the bat and ball; an asset TKR fans will definitely miss at the 2021 tournament. Pollard will continue to lead the squad while Narine serves as the new vice-captain.

Additionally, on Saturday, the four-time champions said last year’s title-winning coach Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) would not feature this time around owing to personal reasons and covid19 travel restrictions.

They have since appointed ex-Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies A player Imran Jan to lead the charge. Former TT and WI leg-spinner Dinanath Ramnarine also joined the TKR support staff as an advisor.

Also, there have been two changes to the TKR from the 2021 draft, with Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah and New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Siefert returning to the squad. Shah had a short stint in the 2018 title-winning squad while Siefert was a key member of the 2020 team.

Shah and Siefert replaced Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and Pakistan-born Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza respectively. Raza was also a part of the 2020 TKR outfit.

BOWLING ATTACK

TKR return to competition with another packed cast of talented bowlers. To be featured this year are pacers Pollard, Anderson Phillip, Pakistan-born American Ali Khan, an in-form Jayden Seales and TKR newcomers Ravi Rampaul and tournament debutant Isuru Udana of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile Narine, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein and Shah lead the spin attack.

Pollard, Phillip and Khan are seasoned contenders for TKR while Seales make his second appearance after last year’s debut.

The 19-year-old Seales has been in top form of recent having become the youngest West Indian player to capture a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He achieved the feat in the squad’s opening Test victory against Pakistan last Sunday.

Rampaul makes his return to the CPL since his four-year stint with the Barbados Tridents from 2014 to 2017. He won the trophy in the first year and was runners-up in the next. He is also expected to bring added firepower with the ball.

Udana, who retired from international cricket earlier this month, will be key for TKR, especially in the death overs, which was one of Bravo’s assets. Added to that, Udana is also capable of scoring some quick runs towards the end.

BATTING STRENGTHS

The T20 format is a big-hitters paradise. Just ask Pollard and opening batsman Lendl Simmons, who led the 2020 edition with the most sixes (20) and most fours (26) respectively.

Simmons also finished last year’s tourney with the most runs (356) and leads the overall tournament standings for the most runs (2,436) scored at the CPL. Pollard is fifth with 1,966 runs.

The New Zealand pair of Colin Munro and Seifert, Darren Bravo, Ramdin and debutant Leonardo Julien are also known to show good form with the bat in the shortest format.

During his prior stint with TKR, Ramdin has been integral in leading the squad to victory in crucial matches.

The 2021 CPL bowls off on Thursday with TKR up against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday. Owing to covid19, the tournament will be held in St Kitts only to limit restrict inter-island travel for home and away games throughout the tournament.