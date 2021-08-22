Princes Town man dies in Couva accident

File photo -

A 22-year-old Princes Town man is dead after a car accident in Couva on Saturday night.

Police said Ryan Simeon Sampath was driving with three passengers in a black Suzuki Ignis on the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Couva Multi-Training Hospital, at around 8.55 pm, when he lost control of the car and crashed into a lightpole at the side of the road.

He died instantly, while the passengers received serious injuries.

Police said one of the passengers was thrown out of the car and found in some nearby bushes.

Fire officers and police went and took the survivors to the hospital where they remained up to Sunday morning.