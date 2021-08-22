Petit Bourg teen Trevon Farrier recycles parts to make low-rider bikes

Trevon Farrier works on a bike at his home in Petit Bourg. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

On any given day Trevon Jahiem Farrier can be found in his front yard hard at work on his hobby building low-rider bicycles.

Farrier, 18, has earned a reputation as a skilled bicycle repairman in his Petit Bourg community often capturing the attention of drivers and pedestrians as he zips through the streets on some of his creations.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday at his Dog Alley, Petit Bourg home, Farrier said his interest in building bicycles began when he was nine when he built his first bike, a BMX which he still owns.

Over the years his passion for building bikes has grown and with it his imagination on what else he could create.

“Years ago, I visited a bike garage where they had different kinds of bicycles on display.

“It was something that interested me, and I began thinking about what it would take to get to that point, so I began playing around with different parts.”

This fascination with the mechanics and components of bicycles is what drove Farrier’s passion, using discarded pieces of bicycles and assembling them.

“Sometimes if I pass in the road and I see a wheel or some other part that was thrown out I would take it home and straighten it out, sand it down and clean it.

“With me nothing really goes to waste.”

With a tabletop, wrench and pliers, Farrier turned the yard of his family’s home into a makeshift workshop where he gets to work building his bikes.

Over the years, Farrier said he has assembled over 60 bicycles using the discarded parts of other bikes.

Not satisfied with conventional bicycles Farrier wanted to test the boundaries of his imagination and craftsmanship by building new styles of bicycles.

His inspiration came one day when he happened to catch a glimpse of a cartoon series featuring a novelty bike which was disproportionately long.

For this new creation Farrier realised that recycled bicycle parts would not do, instead he turned to steel beams from a neighbourhood welding shop to build the frame of this new bike.

Largely self-taught, Farrier admits he was not very interested in metalwork while attending San Juan North Secondary School and relied on assistance from workers to get the shape he wanted.

“Sometimes we pay $90 for one beam and sometimes we can get a discount if we buy more. We have a good working relationship.

“Somebody actually helped me to weld the materials together because not all steel welds good together, we had to get materials that would stick.”

Despite not being formally trained in metalworking, Farrier has gained some experience which has added to his craft either by observing more experienced workmen and through trial and error.

These challenges have not deterred Farrier as he says that being able to solve mechanical problems has awakened his creative spirit.

While he has sold some of his bikes to a few curious neighbours, Farrier maintains his hobby is just a means to pass the time but hopes it can grow and expand into an established business with time.

“I would sell regular bikes, sometimes I don’t sell them I just give it away

“It can be like a business, but I don’t really consider it one for now.

“I’d like to have a business and show other people what I do so hopefully it can peak their own interest.

“I’m not employed, that’s why I focus on building bikes, something to keep my mind occupied.”

His skill has earned him some popularity among other youth in the area, as even during the interview he was visited by younger cousins who asked him to help them fix their bikes.

Farrier says he is happy to be able to help others fix their bikes, and sees it as an opportunity to spark their curiosity and interest to build their own.