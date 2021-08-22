Motul Monster crew members elated with Great Race victory

Motul Monster in action during the 2021 NLCB Great Race. PHOTO COURTESY RONALD DANIEL -

MOTUL MONSTER won the 130-mile-per-hour category, in the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Great Race on Saturday.

The powerboat, guided by crew members Joey Sabeeney (driver), Peter Peake (throttleman), Daniel Peake (navigator) and Joshua Sabeeney (communications), completed the 91-mile journey from the Foreshore in Mucurapo to Store Bay, Tobago, in one hour and five minutes.

In 2018, Motul Monster won the Great Race in a Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) world record time of 47 minutes and 43 seconds.

Their lone rival and 18-time Great Race winner Mr Solo Too seemed to have lost some fizz along the way and placed second in the fastest competitive category.

Altogether, 13 of the 18 initial starters competed on Saturday. Only seven were able to make it across to Store Bay while six boats broke down along the way.

Limitless was first boat to arrive in the sister isle owing to their one-hour head start, in the 60mph category, followed by Jesus Is Coming and Infusion IV.

Speed Up was the only powerboat from the 70mph to complete the marine journey while Blue Ice achieved the same in the 80mph.

On his team’s victory after a two-year hiatus, Daniel and his crew members were elated.

“It’s always a great feeling to actually put in the work and come out victorious. We’re feeling really good with the win,” he said.

The seasoned navigator added that the course was a bit choppy at points with some strong offshore currents.

Daniel said that, earlier in the year, Motul Monster participated in the first leg of the TT Powerboat Association’s National Championship regatta when their vessel encountered some engine problems.

Determined for a Great Race return, the crew sent the engines abroad to be repaired and received the finished product about five weeks ago.

Since then, he said, they have been busy every day working on the boat to get ready for the race.

With just 18 competitors this year, Daniel said the covid19 pandemic hit powerboat owners hard.

“The whole covid19 situation caused financial strain on the entire country. A lot of racers couldn’t get to prepare their boats and run them properly. We had issues with getting (to compete at) regattas. It’s been difficult but we prevailed,” he said.

Although happy with another important victory for the team, Daniel said that they have not yet confirmed if the team would be competing at the 54th edition of Great Race next year.

Sponsors, he said, are crucial.

“We haven’t made that decision (to compete in 2022) yet but the boat is fresh and ready to rock. We’re trying to get some more sponsors. It’s all about sponsorship and we want to make sure to thanks all of them,” he closed.

Sponsoring the world record breaking powerboat this year was Motul, VP Fuels, Peake Yacht Services and Joseph J Sabeeney Limited.