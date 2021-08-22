Migrant children get first doses of Pfizer covid19 vaccine

Venezuelan Luz Pinango, centre, and her children Jose Ruiz, left, and Angela Ruiz who received the Pfizer covid19 vaccine at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain on Saturday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Migrant and refugee children, ages 12-18, began to get their first doses of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine on Saturday.

The vaccination drive enabled at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain started to receive mostly Venezuelan children from 11.30 am.

Officials of the Living Water Community (LWC), through its Ministry for Migrants and Refugees, were at the forefront of this special programme added to the normal activity planned for NAPA with vaccination for local school-age children and adults with the vaccine by Sinopharm.

LWC officials told Sunday Newsday 43 migrant children had previously registered for the normal appointment for Saturday.

However, the vaccination was open to any child without an appointment.

All migrant children were accompanied by their parents or legal representatives here.

Luz Pinango, mother of Angela and Jose Ruiz, 13 and 15, said it was important her children are healthy and protected.

“The care for our migrant children has been very good here, the volunteers have given us their love and have guided us at all times,” she said.

Pinango thanked the TT authorities for allowing migrant children to access vaccines.

"With this action, the authorities show in health matters we are all the same and at this very difficult time due to the pandemic, all the more reason."

She and her two children are from Maturín, Venezuela and have lived in TT for three years.

Lorena Osorio, mother of 12-year-old Adrian Leon Osorio, said her entire family has agreed to the vaccines and only her son was waiting.

"It is very good because it is for the well-being of our children and all parents should have the same concern because the important thing at this time is to be protected," she said.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was at NAPA on Saturday in the company of Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards.

Deyalsingh highlighted the importance of vaccination for all people who are on TT right now.

"I have indicated since 2019 anyone in TT can access that type of public health intervention. Not just Venezuelans, but anyone once they are in TT. I am happy someone chooses to get vaccinated."

Deyalsingh said there will always be groups of people who do not want to be vaccinated or who need more encouragement. "But anyone who is vaccinated, we are happy to bring it."

Migrant boys and girls will have another special vaccination day scheduled for August 28 at the Divali Nagar site, Chaguanas.

