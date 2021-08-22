Gopee-Scoon: SoE extension puts TT in 'safe place'

Shoppers were out in Princes Town on Tuesday as stores reopened for business. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on Saturday said a recent ease-up on retail activity was brightening up the country but care must still be taken against the spread of covid19, as the Government moves to extend the state of emergency (SoE) for three more months until late November.

Even as MPs prepare to debate this matter on Wednesday, many in the business sector have called for curfew hours to be eased up including one call for the curfew to start at midnight.

Gopee-Scoon's reply indirectly hinted at a retention of current hours, now at 9 pm to 5 am daily.

"With regards to those industries that have not reopened yet, perhaps more down the lines of entertainment like bars and cinemas, the ideal situation is that full business reopens.

"We are aware we are in a pandemic. We dealt with the unknown in the beginning. As we move along, and this is not just TT but globally, we realise that this is serious and we are not seeing any signs of the end. In fact what we are seeing are some clear irritants, in terms of the delta variant, and we are unsure of what is likely to come."

She said the Ministry of Health was dealing with a lot of variables.

"I'm sure that ministry is scanning the globe and searching for the international organisations and analysing statistics and engaging with partners. At this time the best we can do is come up with the option that puts TT in a safe place and balances that with economic interests."

Gopee-Scoon said the Government was quite pleased the retail sector has now restarted in large numbers. "There is traffic (that is, customers.) There would be some amount of merchandising, especially as school is reopening. So there'll definitely be some amount of retail purchasing, and then of course we are not far from Christmas."

She said the opening of retail outlets has "brightened the landscape in TT."

"So I feel certain that the reopening of all businesses, the Government has sight of that and of course is fully aware of the sacrifices that all of these business houses have had to make, but at the end of the day it is all about making the right decisions for the entire population at large and dealing with a virus which has turned out to be horrific."

Sunday Newsday asked about calls to let the curfew start at midnight to help manufacturing plants.

"In the last two months or so, all of manufacturing has gone back to work. Many of them work on a shift basis, two or three shifts, but it has worked well. Curfew passes were considered and given by the Commissioner of Police.

"I haven't heard of any manufacturing business that has concerns in terms of any impairments to operating on all shifts. I'm pretty satisfied manufacturers are able to operate on a shift basis."

Gopee-Scoon said three months was a reasonable period to extend the SoE.

"There are many countries where lockdowns are in full effect. Right in the region, Jamaica has seven full days of lockdown, no activity, no going outside your home. That speaks to the seriousness of the matter."

Regarding TT, she said there is now a lot of business activity "to work with."

"I think we all have to be understandable and flexible at a time like this. No Government wants to be in the position they are in and taking very hard decisions unless absolutely necessary."

She said the reopening of the retail sector showed there was light at the end of the tunnel, even as Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must make the right decisions in the country's best interest.

"We will all get to where we want to be, but the burden might be a bit difficult for some. The right decisions are being made and hopefully we will have the right outcomes, which is control of the virus. "I have no doubt we will get to where everyone will be happy, but we have to be very measured, analytical and circumspect in our decision-making."