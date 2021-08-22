Golfer Kaitlyn Daniel, 6, dreams of Olympic gold

Golfer Kaitlyn Daniel hopes to one day win a gold medal at the Olympics. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

KAITLYN Daniel is like any child who has big dreams. The eight-year-old, who only started playing golf in June, saw the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on TV and told her parents she wants to win a gold medal at the the games.

But for now she is simply having fun playing golf with her Daddy as it is a chance to be outside the house.

When Newsday Kids went to the Chaguaramas Golf Course, Kaitlyn was on the driving range with her parents Jerome and Nadya.

Kaitlyn is still a beginner in the sport, but is already showing signs she has potential.

“My favourite part is hitting the ball,” Kaitlyn said.

“I started that one (putting) first.”

Kaitlyn, who is left-handed, wants to join a golf club to improve her skills and hit the ball even further.

“Daddy started (playing golf) and then I started it.”

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics ended on August 8 and Kaitlyn told her parents one day she wants to take part in the global sports event.

Kaitlyn, who also enjoys gymnastics, said, “I want to go to the Olympics and I want to win a gold medal.”

Golf made a return to the Olympic schedule at the 2016 Rio Olympics after not being an Olympic sport for more than 100 years.

Kaitlyn, who attends Dunross Preparatory School in Westmoorings, has also tried her hand at cricket.

Kaitlyn’s dad can hit the ball way past the 100-yard marker.

Asked what is the furthest she can hit the ball, Kaitlyn said, “I could hit the ball close to 50 yards.”

The time Kaitlyn spends with her parents outdoors is a special time for her as she cannot play with her friends.

She talks to her friends on FaceTime, but is excited to return to school to play with her friends including her best friend Riley.

“I have not seen my friends in a year. I don’t like home school at all, I get too much headaches (from the computer)…I really wish I could go back to regular school.”

Many are hopeful schools will reopen in September, after being online in the past school year, as vaccinations against covid19 now include older children, ages 12-18.

Kaitlyn likes to hear the Howler monkeys in the Northern Range that surrounds the golf course.

“I like the monkeys and it nice and quiet. I heard some today.”

She wants to be a vet or a doctor when she grows up.

A nine-month-old dog named Max is also a close friend to Kaitlyn, who she has nicknamed Max the Mad Man because he “always gets on crazy.”

Kaitlyn wants to go to university in England where her cousins and Godmother lives.