Cops charged for soliciting money to expedite firearms applications

SRP Const Lyndon Bishop, who was last assigned to the police human resources section was charged with four counts of Misbehaving in Public Office to wit corruptly soliticing money to expedite FUL applications. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Two policemen are expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday on charges of misbehaviour in public office after they allegedly solicited money to expedite applications for firearms users licenses (FULs).

A police media release on Sunday reported that SRP constable Lyndon Bishop and PC Chris Tirbanie were charged after investigators received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on Saturday.

Bishop was assigned to the police firearms section but was most recently worked at the human resources section.

He was jointly charged with Tirbanie for one count of misbehaving in public office for allegedly soliciting $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for an FUL.

He was also charged with one count of misbehaving in public office for allegedly soliciting the sum of $40,000 and two counts of soliciting $30,000.

Tirbanie, who last worked at the Chaguanas police station, was jointly charged with Bishop for one count of misbehaving in public office for allegedly corruptly obtaining the sum of $30,000 and one count of soliciting $30,000.

The investigation was done by acting Snr Supt Wendell Lucas of the Financial Investigations Branch after a report was made into alleged corruption at the police firearms section.

Woman Insp Joseph also supervised the investigations.