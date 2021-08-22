71 new covid19 cases, six new deaths

There are 71 new cases of covid19 and six more people have died.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases to 5,340 as at Sunday afternoon.

The Ministry of Health reported that these cases were from samples taken between August 18 and August 21.

The total number of deaths is now 1,225.

The deceased are an elderly man, two elderly women and a middle-aged man with comorbidities, and an elderly man and woman without comorbidities.

The ministry also confirmed there are 303 patients in hospitals across TT with 71 at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. Some 41 people were discharged from public health facilities, while there are 242 additional recovered community cases. A total of 483,269 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while, 367,691 people have had their second dose and were fully vaccinated.