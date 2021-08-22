3 Trinidadian poets receive India literary honours

Poets Arjune Teeluck, Sarah Ramphal, and Narendra Rajkumar. Source: Motivational Strips -

Three Trinidadian poets are among the recipients of India's Independence Day Literary Honours 2021.

Arjune Teeluck, Sarah Ramphal, and Narendra Rajkumar were recognised for their work by Motivational Strips – a writers forum – and Gujarat Sahitya Academy, a literary body under government of India.

"The Trinidadian poets have shown poetic brilliance and given excellent literary contributions to world literature," said Shiju H Pallithazheth, founder of Motivational Strips.

The chairman of Gujarat Sahitya Academy, Dr Vishnu Pandya, congratulated the recipients. The awards were announced during India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15. This year, 440 poets from 82 countries received awards.

Motivational Strips is a forum of writers from more than 160 countries.