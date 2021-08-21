Unity of the People leader accesses Tobago self-help grant

FILE PHOTO: Unity of the People political leader Nickocy Phillips shows a stained index finger after voting in the 2020 general election at the Buccoo Community Centre. -

Unity of the People political leader Nickocy Phillips was among 75 people who benefited from $1,125,000 in grants on Friday from the National Commission for Self Help Ltd (NCSHL).

NCSHL CEO Elroy Julien, speaking at the grant distribution ceremony at the Calder Hall Multi-Purpose Community Centre in Scarborough, said the organisation will continue to maintain its strong presence in every community across Tobago.

The funds were allocated through the NCSHL's minor repair reconstruction grant, emergency repair reconstruction assistance grant and development program grant.

Julien said the commission will continue to attempt "to alleviate poverty by providing social security relief to deserving applicants through our suite of grants which have been carefully designed to address your needs.”

He said since his first distribution in Tobago in 2018, the commission made a commitment to Tobagonians that their interest will be priority in its strategic planning.

“The National Commission for Self Help Ltd has delivered on its promise to Tobago – yes, we have.

"We have contributed to the improvement of the standard of living of our citizens in Tobago. We have improved and participated in several community projects, therefore assisting in the building of better and brighter communities.”

All recipients expressed gratitude for the help received.

Phillips, who unsuccessfully challenged PNM's Shamfa Cudjoe for Tobago West in the general election last year, said: “I feel elated.

"It’s something that has been seven years long, I have been waiting and when I got the call, I was kind of happy. The rains have started falling and the problems started escalating at home in terms of where the repairs are needed.”

The commission’s chairman, Anthony Campbell, said the commission continues its contribution to the national effort of providing access to social protection for the vulnerable in the society.

“Though as a country we have reduction in revenue due to the global economic decline and the need to fund the covid19 response, our government continues its efforts so that our citizens can be protected against risks and shocks brought on by natural disasters or other life-cycle events. More and more, the commission has been demonstrating through its initiatives the importance of the vulnerable.”

He urged recipients to redeem the vouchers at hardwares of their choice as soon as possible, adding that the commission's officers can assist if there are changes to be made to the vouchers or on variations to the work that was originally set out.

Also present at the distribution ceremony were Tobago MPs Cudjoe and Ayanna Webster-Roy.