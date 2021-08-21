Time to lobby for cricket to be in the Olympics

Cricket action at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. Photo by Marvin Hamilton - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: There are two salient issues pertaining to cricket which I raise here.

The first is – after congratulating the West Indies team in winning the first Test against Pakistan in Jamaica – to point out the wisdom of the selectors in playing Jayden Seales, who made quite a difference in giving the Caribbean team the upper hand, both in bowling and batting, and in the end winning the match.

It shows that giving the younger players a chance to prove themselves is not such a bad thing at all.

Records will show that for a very long time the selectors have been recycling and recalling players simply because they feel more comfortable with them on the field of play. However, that strategy leaves a lot to be desired.

The best teams on the ICC rankings have all been trying young and promising players and this is why they are more successful than the West Indies. Even a close examination of the Pakistan team will show it is a relatively young team.

Secondly, I support the call from certain quarters to have the ICC push to get cricket included in the Olympics. Cricket is one of the most popular games played among nations found in all corners of the world – from Canada to Australia and from Afghanistan to the West Indies.

The US, like some other big nations, may not want to give cricket the exposure simply because it wants to promote its own games such as baseball and basketball. It lobbied for them to be in the Olympics and have been successful.

Cricket is too popular and intriguing a game to be left out of the biggest sporting stage of all.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas