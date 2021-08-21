Thompson-Herah clocks 10.54 seconds in Prefontaine 100m win

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (left), wins the 100 metres, ahead of countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (right) who finished second, while American track and field sprinter Sha'carri Richardson (centre) finished last, on Saturday, at the Prefontaine Classic track and field meet in Eugene, Oregon, US. (AP PHOTO) -

JAMAICA’S Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson delivered a repeat performance of their Tokyo Olympic women’s 100 metres final by powering to another 1-2-3 finish at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, United States on Saturday.

Thompson-Herah sprinted to victory in a personal best time of 10.54 seconds, the second fastest women's 100m time ever, behind US' Florence Griffith-Joyner's world-record time of 10.49, while her fellow Jamaicans Fraser-Pryce and Jackson clocked 10.73 and 10.76 respectively.

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who topped the US pre-Olympic trials but had her result invalidated after testing positive for marijuana thus forcing her to miss the Games, made an anticipated but overhyped return to the track.

She placed last in 11.14 seconds. After the race, she was undeterred with her return performance.

“Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s*** you want. Cause I'm here to stay. I'm not done," Richardson said.

Meanwhile, Canadian Andre De Grasse followed up on his bronze medal performance at the Tokyo Games by winning the men’s 100m final in a blistering 9.74.

De Grasse, who has a Trinidadian mother, got the better of this year’s Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley (9.78) and Ronnie Baker (9.82), both Americans.

Thirty-nine year old, five-time Olympic medallist Justin Gatlin was sixth in 9.93.

In the men’s 200m final, USA grabbed the 1-2-3 with current world champions and Olympic bronze medallist Noah Lyles topping the field in 19.52. Countrymen Kenneth Bednarek (19.80) and Josephus Lyles (20.03) were second and third respectively.

In the women’s equivalent, Swiss runner Mujinga Kambundji won the event in 22.06s while American Gabrielle Thomas (22.11) and Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith (22.19) rounded off the top three finishers respectively.