"Super veggies"

For the past few years I have been consciously trying to eat more veggies, for the sole reason that they are simply very nutritious. I have managed to move my diet in the direction of more vegetables by trying to make vegetables the star of the meal. Most times when we create a wholesome vegetable dish like my zucchini and tomato bake, or a spicy melongene cake, (see recipes below), they tend to be very satisfying, and encourage us to eat a smaller serving of meat.

Take for example cauliflower soup or even a big bowl of callaloo soup, they are both so hearty, satisfying and big on flavour they become a meal in itself. These are all small steps to become healthier, veggies are lighter on our digestive systems, lower in calories, void of fats and high in mineral and vitamin content. So, give your body a rest once or twice per week and make vegetables the tasty star of your meals, you won’t regret it!

Sauteed spinach with nutmeg

2 tbs olive oil

1 large bunch spinach, picked over and washed

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ hot pepper, seeded

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

salt, pepper to taste

½ cup coconut milk

Chop spinach, heat oil in sauté pan, add onion, garlic and pepper, sauté until fragrant.

Add spinach and cook until wilted, add nutmeg, salt and pepper and coconut milk. Cover and steam cook adding as little water as possible.

Cook for about 15 minutes stirring intermittently.

Adjust seasonings.

Serves 4

Kale cassava and codfish cakes

2 ozs salted cod, soaked, rinsed, and shredded

1 small bunch kale, about 5 leaves

1 small onion finely chopped

2 pimento peppers

1 tbs fresh French thyme

½ cup chopped parsley

½ cup cassava flour

½ tsp allspice powder

1 egg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Coconut oil

Squeeze excess water from cod and set aside.

Trim hard stalks from the kale and chop roughly

In a food processor, finely chop cod, kale, onion, peppers, thyme, and parsley.

Remove to a mixing bowl.

Add cassava flour, allspice powder, stir well.

Now add the egg and stir well to combine.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Form into flat patties and pan fry in coconut oil.

Makes 6

Melongene cake with spicy tomato sauce

This is a French-Caribbean dish

2 lbs eggplant/melongene

1 tbs salt

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup milk

3 eggs

1 tsp pepper sauce

⅓ cup chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 325F

Wash, peel and cut eggplant into strips, sprinkle with salt and let stand for 15 minutes, wash and pat dry.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add garlic and cook without burning, add eggplant and cook until tender, about 20 minutes, puree and set aside.

Combine milk with eggs, add eggplant and stir, add pepper, add parsley.

Turn into a greased baking dish, place dish into a larger dish with about one inch of water.

Bake for 40 minutes until firm.

Remove from oven, turn into serving platter and pour on tomato sauce.

Tomato sauce

2 tbs olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 28 oz time whole tomatoes, pureed

1 tsp tomato paste

¼ cup chopped fresh basil

1 cup chicken broth

½ tsp salt

freshly ground black pepper

Heat oil, add garlic and onions, sauté for about 3 to 5 minutes, add tomatoes, paste, salt, pepper, and basil. Add broth.

Add sugar, stir and simmer for 40 minutes until thick.

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Serve with eggplant cake.

Creole okra

1 tbs vegetable oil

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped peppers

½ cup chopped celery

1½ cup chopped okra

1 14-oz tin corn niblets, drained

1 8-oz tin whole tomatoes, crushed, with juice

1 tbs fresh thyme

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne pepper or 1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

salt to taste

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add onions, celery, peppers, cook for about 4 minutes until fragrant and tender.

Add okra, corn and tomatoes, stir to combine, add thyme, paprika and cayenne, season with salt and pepper, cook for about 30 minutes until vegetables are tender.

Serves 4 to 6

Cream of cauliflower soup

2 tbs butter, unsalted

1 large head of cauliflower, washed and cleaned cut into segments

1 large onion, chopped

½ cup chopped chives

6 cloves garlic, chopped

2 potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters.

Salt, black pepper to taste.

4 cups vegetable or chicken stock

½ cup cooking cream or milk

½ cup grated cheese

½ tsp nutmeg

Melt butter in a large soup pot, add onion, garlic and chives.

Add cauliflower and potatoes, cook for a few mins.

Add stock to pot with salt and pepper.

Boil then simmer for 30 minutes.

Puree soup.

Finish by stirring in milk and cheese and nutmeg.

Serves 4

Zucchini and tomato casserole

⅓ cup olive oil

1 large zucchini, washed and thinly sliced

4 tomatoes, sliced

½ cup bread crumbs

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup grated cheese

Salt

Preheat oven to 375F.

Grease a shallow baking dish, place the zucchini in one layer, season with salt and black pepper, drizzle with olive oil, place tomatoes on top in another layer tomatoes, sprinkle on herbs, and some salt.

Combine crumbs with garlic and cheese.

Sprinkle on top of cauliflower and bake for about 20 minutes until brown and crisp on top.

Serves 4