St Helena residents clean their homes as floodwaters go down

Sisters Stacy (left) and Susie Balsingh, of El Carmen in St Helena, put a mattress out in the sun on Friday after it got wet in floodwaters on Thursday. - AYANNA KINSALE

St Helena residents started cleaning their homes as floodwaters slowly recede. However, some of them are still under water.

On Friday, Newsday revisited Madras Road which was severely affected by high floodwaters on Thursday. Those who were able to were sweeping, mopping, cleaning furniture and appliances, and powerwashing their yards. Many others waited patiently for the water to go down.

“It’s the same procedure,” said Dianne Lutchman of Haracksingh Trace, off Madras Road. “Raise (furniture and appliances), clean, and sanitise. It is a constant headache, whether the water is high or low.”

Lutchman said residents are used to cleaning their homes after flooding which they experience every year during the rainy season.

She said after the devastating floods of 2018, they know to raise their appliances as soon as they see waters rising.

Lutchman and her family have a puja store to the front of the home.

“After the last big flood, we were unable to build back. (On Thursday), we basically had to save what was more important. We had to pick and choose what to save and how to save.”

Residents were up as early as 4 am on Friday to begin cleaning as most of the water went down overnight.

Although many residents were able to save most of their belongings, some residents are still trying to recover from what was lost in 2018 and expressed frustration at having to experience the same thing every year.

“I used to do catering, (but) the number of things we lost, it does not make sense. It makes you feel not to do anything.” Seema Lutchman said.

After receiving a brain tumor diagnosis, she has not been able to do much. She said much of the furniture the family has were donated after the 2018 floods. “God bless the hands that brought those things.”

Devi Ramkalawan said her family lost property in Thursday’s flood.

“It’s taking its time to go down.”

She said the water had receded a bit since, but no government officials have visited.

“No one has come to assist us. We keep hearing this and that, but we are not seeing anything. That is how it is here.”

Many communities surrounding the Caroni river were affected by severe flooding on Thursday. The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government issued a statement on Friday.

It said there were 503 reports of residential and street flooding for areas in St Helena, Kelly Village, Warrenville, Piarco, Caroni including their side streets such as Madras, Constantine, Sheldon Trace, Boyie Trace and Eccles Trace.

In the Penal/Debe region, street flooding is ongoing, the ministry said. There is flooding at Suchit Trace and Debe Trace, as well as La Fortune Road, Woodland. The ministry said floodwaters are receding and all roads are passable to vehicular traffic.

“In Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo region there were several reports of flooding and a report of a collapsed bridge.

“In the Sangre Grande region there were several reports of flooding and seven reports of landslides. All hazards have been cleared and roads are passable to vehicular traffic.”

In Diego Martin there were 34 reports of landslides, severe reports of flooding, and four reports of fallen trees. The ministry said all hazards in the area have been cleared.

On Friday the Met Office issued its fourth riverine flood alert which is now at yellow level.