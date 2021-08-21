Shinelle Smith, Marcus Kissoon awarded Chevening scholarships

SHINELLE Smith and Marcus Kissoon, two young adults boasting vast academic accomplishments, have been awarded full scholarships to study in the United Kingdom as part of the prestigious Chevening scholarship programme.

The two are now preparing for their September semester joining over just over 1,000 students from from 100 countries.

In a statement, the British High Commission said they were selected from a highly qualified process to study in the UK, consisting of over 64,000 applications.

The award entitles scholars to one year of postgraduate study at a university of their choice.

Commenting of their achievement, High Commissioner Harriet Cross said, "The Chevening programme is a unique opportunity for students to develop professionally, personally and academically while exploring the UK’s diverse cultural landscape, awe-inspiring scenery and vibrant history, all the time making lasting relationships with people from around the world.

"Congratulations to Shinelle and Marcus. TT should be hugely proud of them. They have both demonstrated their potential and readiness to be future leaders and influencers in their respective fields.

"I wish them well on their journey and have no doubt they will each contribute significantly to the future of TT on their return."

Smith is an educator in the fields of hospitality, tourism, event management and entrepreneurship. She is also the founder of The Travel Taxi Ltd, a Caribbean-centred tourism consultancy company "which promotes sustainable, eco-friendly travel and affords hospitality training to small and medium-sized businesses within the industry."

She holds a bachelor's in hospitality and tourism, a master's in tourism development and management, a master's in innovation, management and entrepreneurship and a Celta certificate from Cambridge.

She is set to pursue post-graduate qualifications in digital teaching and learning at the University of Nottingham, and says she intends on making education more accessible via virtual delivery, particularly for women in rural communities.

Meanwhile, Kissoon is the research assistant for the Break the Silence: End Child Sexual Abuse initiative, Institute for Gender and Development Studies at the UWI.

His areas of work are Indianness, masculinities, gender-based violence, child sexual abuse, HIV, and sex work.

Kissoon holds a master's in interdisciplinary gender studies from the UWI and his thesis focused on male survivors of child sexual abuse.

He will be reading for his master's in women and child abuse studies at the London Metropolitan University.

Upon returning to TT after his scholarship, Kissoon says he plans to engage in the systemic and policy work needed to treat with child sexual abuse in TT.

The Chevening award in TT includes, university tuition fees (with a cap); a monthly stipend; travel costs to and from the UK; an arrival allowance; a homeward departure allowance; the cost of one visa application; and a travel grant to attend Chevening events in the UK.