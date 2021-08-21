Police cricket captain charged with murder

PC Patrick Greig. - Photo courtesy TTPS

The captain of the police service cricket team has been charged for murder of his neighbour after two separate investigations by the police and the Police Complaints Authority.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC instructed investigators to charge Patrick Greig, a special reserve police officer, with murder after reviewing evidence gathered by both the police and the PCA.

At least four witnesses claimed Greig, of Factory Road, Diego Martin shot his neighbour Kevin "Naza" Benjamin, once to the chest during a confrontation on July 5, near his home. The witnesses said Benjamin was unarmed, police said.

Investigators said Greig had previously charged Benjamin with a criminal offence and they had previous confrontations.

Greig had been arrested on the day of the incident and subsequently released from custody on July 12, to allow the PCA to complete its probe, police said. On August 19, the officer was rearrested and charged with murder.

In a statement, the PCA said during its investigations it identified witnesses who co-operated with its investigation and shared its findings with the DPP on July 22.

However, a release from the police only gave Greig's version which claimed he was returning from his garden around 6.50 pm on July 5, when he saw five to six men beating his uncle.

The release said the officer attempted to separate the group, when he saw Benjamin armed with a cutlass. It said the officer allegedly ordered Benjamin to drop the cutlass, but the man turned towards him and, with the cutlass upraised, verbally threatened the officer.

Greig claimed he used his personal firearm and shot Benjamin once to the chest. Benjamin was taken to the St James Medical Complex where he died at 7.15 pm.

The investigation was supervised by Insp Jones of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One.