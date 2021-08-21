No reason to extend SoE

THE EDITOR: Why is it "necessary and expedient" for the Government to extend the state of emergency (SoE) for another three months?

The first SoE was a total failure. It did nothing to curb the spread of covid19.

On May 15, when the SoE went into effect, there were 276 covid19-related deaths, from the first one on March 25, 2020. By August 19, 1,208 people were dead, 932 dying from covid19 during the three months of the SoE.

It seems that the proposed extension of the SoE has nothing to do with the disease, but is just another effort by the Government to maximise control over the lives of citizens and to stamp out dissent via protests.

The one benefit is that the evenings have been very tranquil. No lawless citizens drag racing at all hours of the early morning on the main roads and the Priority Bus Route, nor parties blasting music from midnight.

Citizens may have been willing to support an extension if there was definite proof that the SoE worked.

One wonders what the Government is up to under the cover of darkness, in addition to surreptitiously moving a helicopter.

Is it time to stock up on garlic and camphor?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope