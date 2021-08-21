Motul Monster roars to Great Race victory

Motul Monster in action during the 2021 NLCB Great Race. PHOTO COURTESY RONALD DANIEL -

MOTUL MONSTER won the 130-mile-per-hour category in the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Great Race on Saturday.

The powerboat, guided by crew members Joey and Joshua Sabeeney, as well as Peter and Daniel Peake, completed the journey from the Foreshore in Mucurapo to Store Bay, Tobago in one hour and five minutes. In 2018, Motul Monster won the Great Race in a world record time of 47 minutes and 43 seconds.

However, 18-time Great Race winner Mr Solo Too, who did not finish last year's race due to mechanical problems, finished second in the 130mph category.

Limitless was first boat to arrive in Tobago owing to their one-hour head start, in the 60mph category, followed by Jesus Is Coming and Infusion IV.

Speed Up was the only powerboat from the 70mph to complete the marine journey while Blue Ice achieved the same in the 80mph.

Altogether, 13 boats of the 18 initial starters competed on Saturday. Only seven were able to make it across to Store Bay in Tobago while six boats broke down along the way.