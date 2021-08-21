Met Office: Riverine flood alert discontinued

A boy checks the depth of floodwater on Madras Road, St Helena on Friday. The Met Office on Saturday said the threat of riverine flooding has decreased and discontinued its alert. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

The Met Office has discontinued its riverine flood alert for areas in Trinidad that are along waterways and low-lying areas.

The alert was first issued on August 18.

In a release on Saturday, the Met Office said the alert was discontinued given that major river courses remain well within their banks and the threat of riverine flooding has decreased considerably.

The release added that though the threat of flooding has decreased, some areas remain waterlogged.

While the water saturation in these waterlogged areas are expected to decrease throughout the day on Saturday, isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms can slow the process.