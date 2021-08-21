Maritime executive's wife charged with his murder

Murder accused Jamie Smith - Photo courtesy TTPS

The wife of the chairman of Maritime General and Fidelity Finance, John Smith, has been charged with his murder.

Police said Jamie Joseph-Smith, 41, of Maraval, is expected to appear before a magistrate in the Port of Spain district on Monday.

She is accused of murdering John Henry Smith, 74, on July 23, at their Haleland Park home.

The suspect, who had been referred to the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital, had escaped custody and recaptured at the Botanic Gardens on July 27, reportedly stomped on Smith's head during a dispute.

Smith was charged by PC Shermon Martin of the Homicide Bureau after investigators consulted with the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard on Friday.

Officers of the Western Division responded to a distress call on July 23 at Catalina Court, Saddle Road, where they found the victim unresponsive lying in the driveway of his home with injuries to his head. The suspect was cradling his hand.

Smith, an actor, playwright, musician and masman, was embroiled in the 17-year corruption case arising out of the Piarco airport project between 1995 and 2006.

Investigations were supervised by assistant Supt Clarence Burnette, and led by Insp Leith Jones.