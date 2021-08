Flow donates devices to St Dominic’s home

QuotaTT's Jillian Jones-Smith, left, presents devices from Flow to Sister Arlene Greenidge of the St Dominic’s Children’s Home. -

Telecoms and entertainment provider Flow recently donated devices to the St Dominic’s Children’s Home, through local NGO QuotaTT.

This was in support of QuotaTT’s annual SheRISES Empowerment Initiative for Young Women and Girls, hosted virtually from August 11-13.

QuotaTT president Jillian Jones-Smith presented the devices to Sister Arlene Greenidge, manager of the St Dominic’s Children’s Home.