Deyalsingh: Real estate sector reopens Monday

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh addresses a covid19 vaccination exercise at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre on April 6, 2021. Deyalsingh on Saturday announced real estate services will resume operations on Monday as the services sector reopens. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale -

Real estate services will reopen on Monday along with personal and domestic services.

At the Health Ministry’s virtual covid19 update on Saturday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said, “All real estate services will be operationalised from Monday, August 23. We deem this low risk and also it’s a serious are of economic activity.”

He also confirmed that spas, beauty parlours, facial and nail technicians, barbers, hair salons, hairdressers, house keepers, gardeners, and others in similar lines of work would be allowed to operate.

He cautioned service providers and clients to be careful and encouraged both parties to get vaccinated as soon as possible for their own safety.

“We ask the providers of these services, as far as humanly possible to keep your masks on, to not only protect yourself, especially if you are unvaccinated, but to protect you from your unvaccinated clients.”

Deyalsingh added that beaches, rivers and bars will remain closed as the ministry weighed risks versus reward.