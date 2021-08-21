Deyalsingh: Johnson & Johnson vaccines for coastal, remote villages

The first tranche of the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine, Janssen, will go out to remote coastal and inland villages in Trinidad and Tobago.

On Saturday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that the 108,000 vaccines that arrived in TT on August 20 would go out to these communities via mobile units.

“There are many areas and pockets of communities in the coastal areas, even inland, that want to be vaccinated but don’t have the wherewithal to be transported twice to a mass vaccination site or even go to a health centre.

“The community will be primed a couple days before via their MPs, their councillors, the RHAs (regional health authority), mic-ing, messaging, so on, giving you the information.”

The areas will include Blanchisseuse, Las Cuevas, Matelot, and Sans Souci on the north coast, Kernaham and Guayaguayare on the east coast, Moruga, Cedros, and Los Iros in the south, and Parlatuvier, Charlotteville, and Speyside in Tobago.