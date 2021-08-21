Despers should have stayed put

Desperadoes performs at the sod-turning ceremony for its new home. Photo by Jeff Mayers - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: Desperadoes Steel Orchestra, after spending what seemed like a lifetime on Laventille Hill, has now been given a home on Nelson Street, Port of Spain.

Travelling up the hill for many years listening to this famous steelband play its choice of song for the Panorama competition has been an experience worth living for.

As far as I can remember, being in almost any panyard has always been safe. The problem is parking as walking to and from the panyards is where the safety problem arises.

Despers was located for the last few years at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Tragarete Road on a lovely parcel of land, maybe too big in size for the band but what a location.

For the steelband followers of Panorama, down the road you have Phase II, a little up the road there is Invaders, a little further up the road is Silver Stars – and then you had Desperadoes. In close proximity you have Starlift, Renegades and All Stars, it’s like a living vibration.

I firmly believe part of that parcel of land on Victoria Avenue should have gone to Desperadoes.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley