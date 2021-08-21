A violation of child rights?

Hazel Thompson-Ahye -

HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

THE MINISTRY of Education’s guidelines for the vaccination of schoolchildren between ages 12 to 18 require parents/guardians to indicate interest in having their child/ward vaccinated against the covid19 virus, choose the venue, date and time for vaccination and accompany the minors to receive the vaccine. Obviously, a minor child cannot be vaccinated without parental consent. Does the child have rights if the parent is unwilling to consent? The Convention on the Rights of the Child (“the CRC”), which TT ratified in 1991, provides answers.

Article 1 of the CRC defines a child as a person under the age of 18 years. Under Article 2, TT undertook to grant all children their rights to which they are entitled. The right to health is an economic and social right of the child. Under article 4, the Government vowed to undertake “all appropriate legislative and other measures to implement economic, social and cultural rights to the maximum extent of their available resources and where needed within the framework of international co-operation.” There is no issue of availability of the vaccine, which the Government provides from its own financial resources and through international co-operation.

Article 24 enjoins states to recognise the child’s right to the “highest attainable standard of health and to facilities for the treatment of illness and rehabilitation of health,” and to “strive to ensure that no child is deprived of his or her right of access to such healthcare services.” This involves duties by people in advocacy, litigation, policy planning and providing health services.

Article 5 of the CRC obliges states to “respect the responsibilities, rights and duties of parents (or guardians) to provide in a manner consistent with the evolving capacities of the child, appropriate direction and guidance in the exercise by that child of the rights exercised in the convention.” This principle of “evolving capacities” of the child requires that parents recognise when making decisions affecting the child that the growing maturity of the child requires them to gradually exercise less direction and increasingly give more autonomy to the child.

Article 12 of the CRC mandates states to allow a child capable of forming his or her own views the right to express those views in all matters affecting the child. These views must be given due weight in accordance with the age and maturity of the child. Once it is determined children are sufficiently mature, they must be given the opportunity to express their views regarding their access to the vaccine. Those views must be taken into account by decision makers. The child has a right under article 13 to freedom of expression, which encompasses the right to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, including information on the pros and cons of vaccination and all related matters, so they can make an informed decision.

Under article 17 of the CRC, states must ensure accessibility to children of material from a diversity of sources and must encourage the mass media to disseminate information which is of social and cultural benefit to the child. Information and misinformation about vaccination is disseminated by both mass and social media. Children must sift through this information to make intelligent decisions about vaccination.

An article in National Geographic by Tara Haelle on teens getting vaccinated over parental objections quotes statistics from the Centre for Disease Control which reveal: “Adolescents have one-sixth the chance of being hospitalised and one-tenth the risk of dying from covid19 compared to young adults 18 to 29.”

It also quotes Tina Talib, associate professor of paediatrics and obstetrics-gynecology, specialising in adolescent medicine in New York City, who warned, “Low risk is not no risk.” She also stated: “Teens get more severe multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MISC) – a rare but serious complication of covid19 that causes inflammation in internal organs, and which may have long-term effects on the heart.” She cautioned: “It is important that teens not be an afterthought in the discussion about being protected from covid19, because it does affect them. They should absolutely be offered this (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine.”

In a recent article, titled “Covid19 Vaccination of Minors Without Parental Consent, Respecting Emerging Autonomy and Advancing Public Health,” in Jama Pediatrics, journal of the American Medical Association, Larissa Morgan stated: “Children and adolescents account for approximately 22 per cent of positive covid19 cases reported to date…hospitalisation among this population have recently spiked…as cases decline in adults owing to vaccination, the current case rates in teenagers now exceeds that of adults 55 years and older.” Morgan warned: “Although covid19 illness is generally less severe in younger people, the disease has nonetheless caused substantial morbidity and more than 325 deaths among US children and adolescents.”

She recommends, in achieving a balance between supporting developing adolescents’ autonomies and skills for taking care of themselves, and empowering parents to have their role as the most important adult in adolescents’ lives, “that a policy be developed allowing minors to receive the vaccine without parental consent. The policy would use a sliding scale of decision-making authority, granting greater autonomy to minors as they age while considering the risks and benefits of vaccination.”

Under article 18, states must recognise that both parents have primary responsibility for the upbringing and development of the child and that the best interests of the child must be their basic concern. The dual principles of evolving capacity and best interests of the child require states to respect the child’s right to health and access to vaccination despite parental vaccine hesitancy or refusal.

Under article 19, states must “take all appropriate legislative, administrative, social and educational measures to protect the child from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury or abuse, neglect or negligent treatment, maltreatment or exploitation…while in the care of parent(s), legal guardian(s) or any person who has care of the child. Refusal to consent to have a child vaccinated can constitute neglect or negligent treatment or maltreatment of a child.

What must the Government do to protect the child?

In the absence of policy, the Government must follow the common law as stated by the House of Lords in Gillick’s case (1985): “The parental right to determine whether or not their minor child below the age of 16 will have medical treatment terminates if and when the child achieves a sufficient understanding and intelligence to enable him or her to understand fully what is proposed.”

The Government’s policy, therefore, to not administer the vaccine to mature children who wish to be vaccinated but lack parental consent is wrong in law and violates the rights of the child.

Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye is a child rights advocate and founder/chairman of Child Rights and Restorative Justice Organization (CRARJO)