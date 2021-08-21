5 men shot dead in Carapo ambush

Stock photo

Five men were executed in a daylight gun attack at Carapo on Saturday.

Police identified the victims as Avinash Sookraj, Russell Poon, Rajesh Pooran, Ryan Sookraj and Jimmy Poon.

The incident took place around 4 pm at Gangadeen Trace.

Police said the group were drinking alcohol when they were ambushed and shot multiple times. They were all killed on the scene.

Up to press time, police investigators were still on the scene gathering evidence.