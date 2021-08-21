123 new covid19 cases as 4 die of the virus

The Ministry of Health has reported four more people died of covid19-related illnesses between Friday and Saturday.

They were two elderly men, one elderly woman, and one middle-aged man, all with comorbidities. They brought the number of covid19 deaths to 1,219.

The ministry's 4 pm update on Saturday also reported 123 new cases from samples taken between August 17 and 20, compared to the 257 cases reported on Friday. However, with 35 people being discharged from public health facilities and 254 recovered community cases, the number of active cases decreased by 170 to 5,558.

They include 303 patients in hospital, 133 in state quarantine, 107 in step-down facilities, and 5,025 in self-isolation.

The total number people tested for the virus was 296,516, the total number of covid19 cases was 42,962, and 36,185 recovered from the virus.

The update said 479,626 people received their first dose of the covid19 vaccine and 364,579 got their second dose.