Windies' skipper calls for patience during 2nd Test

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite -

WEST INDIES Test team captain Kraigg Brathwaite is urging his squad to remain patient as they seek to complete a series victory over Pakistan, when the second and final Test takes place at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Friday.

The West Indies eked out a one-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test, at Sabina Park, on Sunday.

During 2021, West Indies have earned mixed results in three two-Test series – a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in February, a 0-0 result over Sri Lanka in April (in Antigua) and a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in June (in St Lucia).

This game will be the last home Test for the WI this year, and Brathwaite is eager for the hosts to continue to stay calm, under pressure.

“We saw how Pakistan bowled and how the pitch played,” said the WI skipper. “They were constantly on a line and length.

“Patience is the key in Test cricket, regardless,” he continued. “Once we have that grind and the will to be patient, and let them come to you, as batters, that’s what we looking forward to doing in this game.”

Asked what can spur on the West Indies to complete a series triumph, Brathwaite replied, “I think a lot will (depend) on the batting, also the pitch having something throughout the game. I just think who shows (more) patience as a batting group. That will be crucial.”

There have been calls by cricket pundits for the West Indies to make changes to their starting XI, with veteran opening batsman Kieran Powell and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican being ineffective in the first Test. But Brathwaite said, “Whatever team we put out there, all the guys are ready and raring to go.”

Top-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner and all-rounder Kyle Mayers, after promising starts to their Test careers against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have struggled for form, with the bat, in their last three Tests (versus South Africa and Pakistan).

According to Brathwaite, “The guys are very confident and they are looking forward to the challenge. They didn’t get the scores in the last couple of innings. As batters, from number one to 11, we know our jobs. We know it’s Test cricket and it’s never easy and you’ve got to work hard. The guys are ready to put in the work.”

Brathwaite confirmed that there are no injury concerns within the 17-man squad.

He touched on his first innings score of 97 during the first Test last week. “That’s in the background. (I am) starting from nought in this Test match.”

According to a report on the ESPN Cricinfo, Pakistan may contemplate replacing veteran leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who went wicketless in the first Test, with left-arm spinner Nauman Ali.

The second Test will bowl off at 11 am (TT time).