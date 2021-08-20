Vaccines for teens: how do they work?

Dr Asha Pemberton

Teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

Prevention is better than cure; and for some diseases, cure is not possible. With this tenet in mind, it is important to understand the science and mechanisms through which vaccines work, so that parents and young people themselves can be best equipped to make productive decisions for health and wellbeing.

Diseases that were previously common around the world, including polio, measles, diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and rubella (German measles) are now prevented by vaccination. So much so that some have been effectively eradicated and rarely seen for decades. Due to vaccines, one of the most terrible diseases in history – smallpox – no longer exists in humans. Over the decades, vaccines have prevented countless cases of disease and saved millions of lives.

Immunity provides protection

Immunity is the way in which the human body prevents disease or leads to much milder forms of illness should exposure occur. Children are born with an immune system made up of cells, glands, organs, and fluids located throughout the body. The immune system recognises disease agents that enter the body as “invaders” (called antigens) and produces proteins called antibodies to fight them.

The first time a child or adolescent is infected with a specific antigen, the immune system produces antibodies designed to fight it. This process takes time, and during this time the child experiences symptoms of the specific disease and is ill.

Nevertheless, the immune system develops a memory for that antigen and if it ever enters the body again, even after many years, the immune system can produce antibodies rapidly to prevent any symptom. This is the principle of immunity. It is critical to recognise that for some diseases, first exposures can lead to catastrophic illness, disability or even death. Hence the importance to use measures to prevent these severe presentations when possible.

Vaccines provide the same antigens (or parts of antigens) that cause diseases. Vaccines therefore are able to stimulate the immune system, so that should exposure to the disease agent happen in the future, the immune system already has the memory and rapidly produces antibodies. This is how vaccines protect from disease presentations.

It is important to note that vaccines contain a part of a disease agent and vaccination is not “giving the person the illness.” Owing to rapid advances in technology there are now many ways in which antigens of viruses or bacteria can be used as vaccines. The antigens in vaccines can stimulate the immune system and create the memory of immunity without the young person experiencing the full-blown illness. This same principle applies to the covid19 vaccines. The different types of vaccines available relate to different technologies used to develop them, but all with similar immune benefit. Vaccines are an important part of disease prevention for adolescents, young adults and children.

With the ever loudening noise of conspiracy theory, misinformation and frank distractions available, it can be challenging for parents and young people to feel assured of information when making decisions. This is a time for pause and care regarding the sources of information. Seek guidance from paediatricians, family physicians and health centre. Avoid the many viral videos and instant message forwards. Have conversation with your teens so that they are empowered to advocate for their own health and finally remember that the ultimate goal is prevention and wellbeing for your young people today and in the future. Vaccines save lives.