Trinidad on riverine flood alert until Saturday

St Helena residents leave the area on Thursday after the Caroni river overflowed causing massive flooding. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE Met Office has said Trinidad will be under a yellow-level riverine flood alert until Saturday evening.

In an update on Friday, it said the alert began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm on Saturday.

However, it also said river levels are "steadily decreasing" and that this will continue, but noted that some areas remain flooded.

It warned, "There is a potential for afternoon isolated heavy showers and/or thunderstorms which are not expected to affect water levels in the major rivers, (but) however, can quickly overwhelm smaller watercourses and further exacerbate inundated areas."

It urged the public to check on the weather and river levels before leaving home.

" Avoid areas with floodwaters. Monitor updates from official sources and plan safety measures, including emergency supplies of food and water. Follow the instructions of government officials."