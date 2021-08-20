Three Barrackpore men charged with buggery

Two of three Barrackpore men charged with two counts of buggery of an 18-year-old male have been granted $200,000 bail each.

The other of the three accused, Hemraj Katwaroo, 33, was denied bail. His criminal record tracings show he has a pending case in the High Court, on a charge of attempted murder. The other two accused have no previous convictions or pending matters.

Katwaroo, Rennison “Crix” Ramdath, 35, and Phillip “Mushie” Roopchan, 32, faced Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine virtually on Friday.

They were not called upon to enter a plea, as the charges laid by Cpl Suliman were indictable.

The three first appeared before Misir-Gosine on Wednesday. She denied them bail while awaiting their criminal record tracings and ordered that they reappear on Friday. She adjourned the case to September 17.

Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted.

Katwaroo and Ramdath live at Tin Pan Alley and Roopchan at Location Road, all in Barrackpore.

Attorney Arron Smith represented Ramdath, a labourer.

The charges stemmed from an incident on August 11 at a house where the men were allegedly drinking alcohol.

A police report said the victim was asleep and was awakened to find one of the men sexually assaulting him.

The two others were nearby, and threatened to slit his throat with a knife if he screamed or alerted anyone.

A report was made, and police began investigations. and later arrested the suspects at their homes.