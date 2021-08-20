Take the jab, frontline workers

Frontline workers at vaccination site in Chaguaramas. Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I listened to the Saturday briefing and was taken aback to hear that just about 50 per cent of our healthcare workers are vaccinated. Also, that the vaccination percentage for other frontline workers is even less.

I believe the reason Prime Minister Dr Rowley brought this to the forefront is because one would expect people to take the vaccine without much persuasion.

Why are healthcare workers, especially those dealing with covid19 patients, not taking the life-saving jab? They run the risk of becoming infected and taking the virus home to their loved ones.

I believe all healthcare workers must be vaccinated to protect themselves and others. This applies to others in the battle against the virus as well. While people cannot be forced to take the vaccine, our frontline workers must do what is right. They are leading the charge against our common enemy – covid19.

Vaccination is crucial for them and those they come into contact with daily. Please give it some consideration and get vaccinated.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail