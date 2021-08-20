St Helena residents flee rising flood waters

Madras Road, St Helena residents use a boat to make their way to safety after their homes were flooded on Thursday. - Ayanna Kinsale

Several residents in communities surrounding the Caroni river have had to flee their homes after it burst its banks early Thursday morning, flooding their homes.

In St Helena, one of the more severely affected areas, residents told Newsday the scene was reminiscent of the floods which devastated several areas across Trinidad and Tobago in 2018.

The Met office issued its second orange-level riverine flood alert on Thursday.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) also issued a statement saying the Caroni river at Bamboo #3 plateaued immediately under 80 per cent capacity, and the South Oropouche river was at 80 per cent capacity and receding slowly.

“If the water keeps coming up, it will be 2018 all over again,” said Peter Cyrus, who lives with his family at Caroni North Bank Road in St Helena.

Cyrus said, around 2.30 am his brother-in-law woke him from sleep warning him that water was entering the house.

“Within a half an hour water was in the yard, and about two hours after that the yard was flooded.”

Newsday also visited Madras Road where flood waters entered most residents’ homes.

One resident, who requested anonymity, said she noticed the flood waters rising around 7 am.

“We get flooded out all the time. A couple weeks ago we were flooded out as well. It was a Wednesday.”

She said whenever there is heavy rainfall, they brace themselves for flooding. On Thursday, however, they had to leave their home. A friend helped their evacuation with a boat.

Another resident told Newsday he and many of his neighbours packed their things and left quickly.

Senior disaster management coordinator with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Jerry David told Newsday, in a phone interview, several areas were affected including Kelly Village, Sheldon Trace, El Carmen, Constantine Trace, Santa Monica Trace, and Upper Las Lomas.

“We suspect the same people who were impacted in 2018 may have been impacted (today) because of this riverine flooding.”

David said flooding is one of the many hazards for communities on the Caroni plains, as well as heavy winds and falling trees in the rainy season.”

He said the division received reports of people marooned in their homes.

“They are being rescued. The TT Coast Guard is assisting, and residents are being moved to safer locations.”

He said they tried assessing the area, but the water levels made it difficult.

“It was too much water. We have to wait for the tide. When the water goes out then we will be able to go in and release items to all those impacted.” He said the disaster response team will be out on Friday.

David said other areas in Trinidad were also severely affected including Sangre Grande, Diego Martin, San Juan/Laventille, and Penal/Debe.

He said the disaster management team is still dealing with over 60 landslides in San Juan/Laventille and nearly 30 in Diego Martin.

St Augustine/Piarco/St Helena councillor Richard Rampersad said while the floods were not as severe as 2018, it was very close.

He said he spent most of the day in St Helena distributing meals and sandbags. He said residents were emotional.

“In the wake of trauma, there are a lot of emotions.”

Rampersad said he will be out on Friday continuing the distribution of food and hampers.

“I am very much unsettled by the sleepless nights some will have, but I am available and accessible, and the field and relief work will continue.”

He called on the Ministry of Works and Transport’s drainage division to be more proactive in clearing major watercourses to prevent flooding.

Along the St Helena Bypass Road, several cars were pushed off the road and into flood waters on the west lane. One man and his pregnant wife had to be helped by farmers, tending to cattle, after being trapped by water entering the car.

“Right now, I’m thankful to these guys who pulled me and my wife out of my vehicle,” said Sideek Razack, who was on his way to work at the time.

“I have no words to explain how I am feeling. This is madness.”