Six Los Iros families get grants from Self Help after tornado

Farmer and Los Iros resident Bobby Ramesar stand where used to be his kitchen after a tornado destroyed his home on Monday several homes in the R.E road Los Iros area were affected. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The National Commission for Self Help Ltd (NCSH) has approved six emergency repair grants for Los Iros residents affected by Monday’s tornado in Erin.

Officials from the commission and La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie’s office gave out the grants on Friday.

NCSH’s CEO Elroy Julien told Newsday six homes met the criteria for repair grants.

The grants are for homes in dire need of repair.

The six families got grants for $25,000 worth of building materials.

Bobby Ramesar, 63, became homeless when the tornado ripped his house apart at RE Road. He said he spent two nights in his car and two in a neighbour’s home.

“Any assistance is appreciated because it will help. Thank God I have cash on board, and I have health. I am an active farmer. I have to rewire and get back electricity,” Ramesar said by phone on Friday.

“From next week, I will start to function with some normalcy. I am still overcoming the shock. They (official) said they have to come back.”

On Tuesday, Julien, Mc Clashie, chairman of the disaster management unit (DMU) at the Siparia Regional Corporation Deryck Collin Bowrin, councillor Dana O’Neil- Gervais and other officials met with affected residents.

Shortly after the tornado hit on Monday afternoon, TT Electricity Commission workers disconnected the electricity supply in the area. Although they later restored the power, they did not reconnect some houses owing to the severity of the damage.

Another resident, Robert Joseph, 53, said he went to the DMU’s office in Siparia to get a document to drop it off at NCSH’s Marabella office.

His home in an agricultural-based area was partially destroyed. Several household items were also damaged.

“I am still staying in the house. I have nowhere else to go. I bought two pitch oil lamps. We are back to the old-time days. I am hoping to get the grant soon so I can repair my roof and get back electricity,” Joseph said.

“I must thank God that I am alive. I could have been hit or even died when it happened.”

Newsday learnt NCSH officials were awaiting documents from other affected residents.

It is estimated that more than 20 homes were damaged.