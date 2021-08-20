Seven deaths, 257 new covid19 infections

SEVEN more people died of covid19 and 257 new infections were announced by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The ministry said the deceased were three elderly females, two middle-aged males and one-middle aged female with comorbidities, as well as one young adult male without comorbidities. The total death toll is now 1,215.

Some 42,839 people had caught covid19 of whom 35,896 had recovered. The country has 5,728 active cases.

There are 323 people in hospital, 98 in step-down facilities, 130 in state quarantine and 5,050 in home self-isolation.

Since last year, 295,872 people have been tested, of whom 126,522 were at private facilities.

As of Friday, some 472,946 people have got their first dose of a vaccine, while 355,822 people were fully vaccinated with a second dose.

On Friday, the amount of people vaccinated increased by 15,298.