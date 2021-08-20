Police to provide maritime security for NLCB Great Race

Two-time 70mph Great Race winners, Fire Chief II.

The Trinidad and Tobago police Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit (CRPU) will provide maritime safety and security during the 53rd Annual Great Race, which gets under way from the Foreshore in Cocorite Saturday.

A police statement on Thursday said, “The Coastal and Riverine Unit will patrol the waters alongside the Coast Guard to ensure that the event comes off without incident.

“Officers of this unit have been working closely with the organizers of the event. The unit will ensure that spectators adhere to the Public Health (2019-nCoV) Regulations and the Emergency Powers Regulations.”

The race starts at 7.15am and ends at Store Bay, Tobago.

The statement added, “The CRPU will be positioned along the route of the race to co-ordinate a response to any emergency which may arise.”