Olympic women's 100m medallists in Prefontaine showdown

A STAR-STUDDED cast of 2020 Tokyo Olympic track and field medallists will be back in action at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, United States on Saturday as Hayward Field hosts the decorated Prefontaine Classic.

Jamaica’s female sprint trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser and Shericka Jackson – who powered to a historic 1-2-3 finish in the Olympics women's 100m final – return to the track for the first time since their Tokyo performance.

USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson makes her anticipated return to the international circuit as she is also scheduled to compete in the women’s 100m.

After blowing away the 100m field at USA’s Olympic trials in June, Richardson’s results were invalidated after she tested positive for marijuana. This forced the American sprinter to miss out on the Tokyo Games.

She will finally get her chance to face the globe’s best female sprinters and will also contest the 200m event.

Additionally, Ivory Coast’s two-time World Championships silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou will also feature in the 100m.

Meanwhile, the men’s 100m sees the likes of Olympic silver and bronze medallists Andre De Grasse (Canada) and Fred Kerley (USA) respectively, along with world indoor bronze medallist Ronnie Baker (USA), 400m specialist Michael Norman (USA) and African record-holder Akani Simbine (South Africa).

Also, two-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon will once again line up against Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir (Great Britain) and Canadian record-holder Gabriela DeBues-Stafford.