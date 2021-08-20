Mother praises Tobago's Pfizer vaccine roll-out

Signal Hill Secondary student Darion James, centre, receives his Pfizer vaccine as his mother Rachel James observes at Signal Hill Secondary School on Friday. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

Tobago students on Friday turned out in their numbers at the Signal Hill Secondary School and Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation to get the Pfizer vaccine as part of the national plan to resume physical classes for students in September.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development began administering Pfizer vaccines to students on Thursday at Bishop’s High School and Speyside High School. The Pfizer vaccine is the only WHO-approved covid19 vaccine for children aged 12-18.

Signal Hill Secondary student Darion James, who is awaiting Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) results, said he had no qualms about taking the vaccine.

Asked how he felt after taking the jab, Darion said, “I felt normal. I didn’t expect nothing to happen because I kind of accustomed to taking injections.”

Darion’s mother, Rachel James, said the process was smooth.

“We did not really have to wait long, just a few minutes. They just told us to make sure we had the forms filled out, which we did. And then they took us into the room,” she said, adding the shot was administered quickly.

James, who is from Calder Hall, said she had no concerns about her son taking the vaccine

“I am happy he was able to get this particular vaccine that is approved for children. I took my Sinopharm shot along with my husband a few months ago, and we never experienced any side effects.”

James, a private school teacher, added: “I was hoping that the shots for students and children would have been able to come into the country quickly and allow the school system to get back to how it was.”

She said she was also pleased with the turnout of parents.

“It was more than I was expecting but I was quite pleased with how the school managed the turnout. There was not any overcrowding of parents and children bunching up together. It was orderly and the process was very smooth.”