Migrant children to get first covid19 shots on Saturday

In this file photo, Alex Dabreau receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on Wednesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Living Water Community (LWC), through its Ministry for Migrants and Refugees, is organising two vaccination drives against covid19 for children between 12 and 18.

LWC officials said on Friday the first special vaccination day for migrant and refugee children will be August 21, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

The second is scheduled for August 28 at the Divali Nagar Site, Chaguanas.

The LWC has organised several vaccination drives for migrants in various parts of Trinidad since the beginning of August. It is estimated about 2,000 migrants have received their first dose to date.

The latest LWC drives are part of the vaccination programme for schoolchildren that started this week with the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccinations this Saturday are scheduled to take place between 11am and 5pm.

The LWC is asking parents and guardians to make an appointment at: https://forms.gle/BRaWkM9GX6DCFyk89.

For more information, migrants can visit https://infospott.org/es/vacunacion-para-ninos.