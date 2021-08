Man shot on Duncan Street

Stock photo

Police are probing the shooting of a 31-year-old Port of Spain man on Friday morning.

Police said Alvin Daniel was standing with a group of other men on Duncan Street at around 8.15 am when two men firedĀ at them.

Daniel was shot in the neck, shoulder and left leg.

Passers-by took him to hospital.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force visited the scene.