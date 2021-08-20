Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive in Trinidad and Tobago

FILE PHOTO: The main entrance of the Piarco International Airport.

The country has just received its first tranche of 108,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine.

The vaccine arrived at the Piarco International Airport around 3.10 pm Friday and was handed over to the government.

The doses were expected to arrive at 7 pm on Thursday but the flight was delayed.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs told Newsday he was on-site to observe the delivery of the vaccine. By 3.20 pm the vaccine was being offloaded from an Amerijet aircraft.

The vaccine was procured by the Government with the help of the African Union. The Prime Minister announced in June that the country had ordered 800,000 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine from the African Medical Supplies Platform to accelerate the national vaccination programme.

Before the arrival of this shipment, the African Union first donated 20 doses for TT Olympic athletes in July.