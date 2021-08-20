Haiti, we are sorry
THE EDITOR:
Haiti, I’m sorry
We misunderstood you
One day we’ll turn our heads
And look inside you
Haiti, I’m sorry. Haiti, I’m sorry
One day we’ll turn our heads
Restore your glory.
– David Rudder Haiti, I’m Sorry (1987)
Still every word of Rudder’s song echoes our very sentiments. All would agree. A nation ravaged by such ills is deeply troubling. Our Caribbean neighbour is not deserving of this sense of resignation. For far too long Haiti is flagged by these vicissitudes.
More so, to learn of the earthquake on August 14, which claimed the lives of so many, perpetuated the city’s ruins and dared not afford the opportunity for healing, grieves our hearts again, as the times prove very uncertain.
Yet we ought to continue and work with Caricom colleagues and international partners to offer support to Haiti during such a crucial time.
Sincerest condolences to Haiti, as a nation, its people and the family, friends and loved ones of the dearly departed. Our prayers are with you.
ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY
Port of Spain
