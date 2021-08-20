Haiti, we are sorry

David Rudder - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR:

Haiti, I’m sorry

We misunderstood you

One day we’ll turn our heads

And look inside you

Haiti, I’m sorry. Haiti, I’m sorry

One day we’ll turn our heads

Restore your glory.

– David Rudder Haiti, I’m Sorry (1987)

Still every word of Rudder’s song echoes our very sentiments. All would agree. A nation ravaged by such ills is deeply troubling. Our Caribbean neighbour is not deserving of this sense of resignation. For far too long Haiti is flagged by these vicissitudes.

More so, to learn of the earthquake on August 14, which claimed the lives of so many, perpetuated the city’s ruins and dared not afford the opportunity for healing, grieves our hearts again, as the times prove very uncertain.

Yet we ought to continue and work with Caricom colleagues and international partners to offer support to Haiti during such a crucial time.

Sincerest condolences to Haiti, as a nation, its people and the family, friends and loved ones of the dearly departed. Our prayers are with you.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain