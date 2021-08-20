Foreign Affairs Ministry helps Trinidad and Tobago nationals stranded in Guyana

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne.

TWO of three Trinidadian nationals stranded in Guyana last month have returned home and a third is in the process of returning home.

This was the response given on Friday by officials at the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry to a video of three men claiming to be TT nationals who were stranded in Guyana.

In the video, a news report from Channel Two News in Guyana, one man who did not give his name said, "It really hard to be here in a country where you don't know anybody and you can't get any help, in the way that you want to."

The report said the three men were stranded after they went there to work on a vessel several months ago. The same unidentified man claimed the men were being threatened by the boat captain, were not being paid and were given little to no food.

A second man, who did not give his name, said "We want to count our losses and just get home."

A third man, identified as Nigel Lashley, said, "I have been in Guyana since May 20 with my two other said workers and since then, we have been on the vessel working."

During the video, an audio/video clip of an alleged threat by the vessel's captain was played.

Newsday sent the video to the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry to verify its authenticity and the claims made by the men shown in the video.

One official replied, "This is an old clip."

A second told Newsday that TT's mission in Guyana had intervened.

"Two of them (men in the video) are back in TT and the third was in the process of scheduling a flight."

The officials did not have the dates when the two men returned home or when the third man was due to return to TT. They said they would try to get further details. But up to press time, there was no further response.

Lashley was identified in a July 30 Kaieteur News article as one of three TT workers who were stuck on a boat with no food, money and drinking water for months. The men were also reported not to have been paid by their employer, who was not named in the article.

The other men identified in the article were Junior Alex and Kevin Paul. In the article, Alex said that they were sent to Guyana on a plane. It said Alex arrived on April 4 ad Paul and Lashley on April 28