Flooding hits south Trinidad

With nowhere else to turn, Kassandra Baboolal tries to comfort one of her two sons, Varendra Roopchan, in their flooded home at Suchit Trace, Penal on Wednesday night. - Jeff K. Mayers

Low-lying areas in south Trinidad continued to experience flooding on Thursday in the aftermath of the passage of an inter-tropical convergence zone on Wednesday.

Lisa Ramsaran’s home at Pluck Road, Woodland has been inundated with flood waters since Tuesday, and the rain from Wednesday only made the situation worse.

When Newsday visited her home, Ramsaran told Newsday flooding was an unfortunate reality of living in the area.

“It hasn’t started to go down as yet, and last week we had flood again which lasted for about four days. My mother lost all her cupboards…and her bed is wet.”

She blamed the area’s poor drainage for the constant flooding, but said officials have visited to make drainage assessments.

Flood waters were also seen along Pluck Road, a short distance from Ramsaran’s home, and several drivers were navigating the low-lying flood waters.

There was also street and flash flooding in Penal and Debe.